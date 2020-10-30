President Trump to hold rally Sunday at Hickory Regional Airport

Hickory will be among the final campaign stops for President Donald Trump as the 2020 election season nears the end.

Trump is set to appear at the Hickory Regional Airport at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the campaign.

The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by visiting donaldjtrump.com and searching for the Hickory rally under the “Events” tab.

The Hickory rally is one of five scheduled for Sunday. The others are in Missouri, Iowa, Georgia and Florida.

The Burke County Trump Victory group also announced they have organized a third Trump Road Rally event.

The Road Rally is set for Sunday from 3-6 p.m., and will begin at L.P. Frans Stadium and end in Morganton. The convoy will travel 40 miles through Catawba, Caldwell, and Burke counties.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

