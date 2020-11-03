President Donald Trump carries Catawba County by strong margin

By 10:30 p.m. on Election Day, North Carolina had no announced winner in the presidential race but it was clear that President Donald Trump had soundly won Catawba County.
Trump received 56,203 votes, or 67.9 percent, according to unofficial election results. His Democratic opponent Joe Biden received 25,420.
With that margin, Trump exceeded the 48,324 votes he received in the county in 2016. Biden also improved on Hillary Clinton’s 21,216 vote total.
Trump slightly improved upon his 2016 vote percentage of 66.8 percent.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
