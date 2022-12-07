Plan for 150 apartments derailed by tie vote in Conover

A request to rezone 40 acres of land to make room for 153 apartments ended in a stalemate Monday as Conover City Council voted 3-3 on the proposal.

A tie vote means the motion failed, said Mayor Kyle Hayman. Rezoning was neither approved nor denied.

Hayman said it takes four votes to pass a motion, and, “a tie is no different than a 0-6.”

Redwood Living Inc. Director of Acquisitions Rad Schneider said Tuesday the company has no further plans to pursue the proposed apartment complex.

Councilman Mark Canrobert made the motion to deny rezoning because he said he found the request was not reasonable or consistent with plans for the area. Councilman Jim Green seconded.

Canrobert, Green and Councilman Joie Fulbright voted to deny rezoning of the property currently owned by Woodlawn Baptist Church and scheduled to be developed by Redwood Living. Hayman and council members Bruce Eckard and Brenda Powell voted against the motion to deny.

During discussion, Hayman, Eckard and Powell said they would approve the rezoning with three conditions.

The Conover Planning Board originally approved the rezoning with 13 conditions, which were condensed to seven by the Nov. 7 city council meeting.

The new conditions proposed by the council were eliminating four apartment units at the southern border of the property, conducting a lighting study through Duke Energy to determine where lighting was needed and building every apartment unit with 50% of the entire unit covered in brick or stone.

Schneider agreed to the lighting study, but was unwilling to agree to the other conditions.

“I would have concerns about agreeing to what is being proposed tonight because it is going to lessen the likelihood of being able to close the project,” Schneider said. “And I don’t like to agree to something just to get it passed. I don’t think that’s right … I try to position projects so they get approved, with the highest likelihood of me being able to actually deliver what I’ve agreed to.”

Removing the four apartments would subject the next-door neighborhood, L’Echo Park, to more headlights from vehicles as they drive through the apartment complex, Schneider said, which is one reason the four units are placed at the southern border. Schneider said another reason was that having the units there made room for a larger buffer, which was requested early in the planning process.

Additional brick and stonework is expensive, Schneider said.

“Technically, I can agree to anything,” Schneider said. “But I’ve talked to my boss about what we’re going in with and what we’re going to do, and that is the seven conditions and site plan you see in front of you. I’m telling you as someone who, before I got into development, spent almost seven years doing all the underwriting for financing every deal, (so) I understand the finance side very well. That is why I have a strong idea … of what it would do to the project if I were to agree to eliminate units and add a significant amount of expensive design on the front. I’m just being realistic.”

City Attorney Susan Williams Matthews said that while negotiations between the city and Redwood were not necessary Monday night, eventually the parties would have to agree on all conditions if the rezoning was approved. There is only so much mediation that can be done if neither party is willing to compromise, Matthews said.

“The unfortunate thing is, no matter how we vote, somebody is going to be unhappy,” said Hayman.

Green agreed, and added: “I hope we can all move on and still be a community together.”

Woodlawn Baptist Church Pastor Tim Jernigan said in a brief conversation that he was disappointed, but said, “This is what the council has decided at this point.”