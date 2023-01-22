Pedestrian bridge install marks beginning of busy year for Hickory trail system

With the installation of the pedestrian bridge frame over U.S. Highway 321, the city of Hickory is moving closer to completion of a new system of walkways known as the Hickory Trail.

The Hickory Trail refers to the five distinct walkways being built throughout the city: the City Walk, Riverwalk, Historic Ridgeview Walk, OLLE Art Walk and Aviation Walk.

These walkways will include nearly 11 miles of paths for pedestrians and cyclists. The system will connect downtown Hickory to Lake Hickory, the Ridgeview Library, L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport.

The Hickory Trail is funded through the $40 million in bonds approved by Hickory voters in 2014. The city also secured around $50 million in grant funding for the projects.

The City Walk has been open for well over a year now. The city is looking to complete two other trails this year and bid the remaining trails out for construction.

Here is a look at where things stand with those projects:

Riverwalk

The on-land portion of this walkway is complete and the city is expecting to have the path that goes out over the water finished sometime this spring, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

Construction on the Riverwalk began in January 2020. The Hickory City Council approved two separate contracts for the project.

Hickory-based David E. Looper & Cooper received a $5.9 million contract for the land section of the walkway while Virginia-based W.C. English was awarded a $7.2 million contract for the walkway over the water, as well as a parking lot for the trail system and accesses to the trail area.

The Riverwalk will run from what is now Rotary-Geitner Park to the area by the Hickory water treatment plant.

In a separate project, the city is working with a local family in the hospitality industry to develop a new park in the area with amenities such as an amphitheater and boat dock.

The new park will be named Deidra Lackey Memorial Park, in honor of a deceased member of the family. The family donated $6 million for the development of the park in what City Manager Warren Wood described as the largest donation ever made to the city.

The family would generate profit from some of the new facilities and would also be required to maintain public access.

Aviation Walk

The pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 321 is a part of the Aviation Walk, which will create a link across the highway and past L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Regional Airport.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. is the general contractor for the Aviation Walk, working under a $20.8 million contract with the city. Killian said the Aviation Walk “is approximately 45 percent complete.”

She added: “The section in front of L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory Crawdads) is complete and contractors are working in multiple locations with different sections in varying levels of completion. Once the pedestrian bridge is installed, remaining work will include pouring concrete for the trail and utilities.”

Killian estimated the Aviation Walk will be finished this fall.

OLLE Art Walk

The OLLE Art Walk will run down Old Lenoir Road and serve as a connection between the City Walk, Riverwalk and Aviation Walk.

“OLLE” is an abbreviation of Old Lenoir. The concept of the walkway as an art walk comes from the efforts of local businesses to transform the area into an arts district.

To that end, three new murals were painted on buildings along Old Lenoir Road in 2020.

Along with the construction of the walkway, Old Lenoir Road between Ninth Street NW and 12th Avenue NW will be reduced from four lanes to three. There will be two travel lanes with center turning lane. The road will also be repaved.

Killian said the city expects to bid the OLLE Art Walk for construction in the summer and anticipates it will take about two years to complete.

Historic Ridgeview Walk

Previously known as the Book Walk, this walkway runs south from City Walk starting at South Center Street, continuing through the Ridgeview community all the way to the intersection with U.S. Highway 70 by the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The plans call for the addition of “at-grade, high visibility crosswalks with pedestrian signals” at the intersection by the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Landmarks along the Historic Ridgeview Walk will include the Ridgeview Branch Library, Ridgeview Recreation Center and a mural dedicated to the 1964 Ridgeview Panthers football team known as “The Untouchables.”

The project is scheduled to be bid out for construction in the spring and require 18 months of work before completion, Killian said.