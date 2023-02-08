A Hickory pastor is the newest member of the Hickory City Council.

The Rev. Anthony Freeman of Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church was unanimously chosen by the Hickory City Council on Tuesday.

Mayor Hank Guess made the motion to select Freeman and the five other council members – Tony Wood, Charlotte Williams, Danny Seaver, David Zagaroli and Jill Patton – all voted in favor.

Freeman, 47, will fill the vacancy in the Ward 4 seat following the resignation of Councilman David Williams.

Williams left the council because he and his family moved out of the ward.

Freeman was not present for the vote Tuesday. After the meeting, Guess said he would be calling Freeman and they would work to arrange a time for Freeman to be sworn in as a councilman.

The city council's next scheduled meeting is Feb. 21.

Freeman was one of six residents who applied to fill the vacant seat and who stood for a public interview before the city council on Monday.

During his remarks before council on Monday, Freeman shared his views on the role of public officials, emphasizing the importance of accessibility and accountability while also describing council members as “the heart of citizens in the community.”

The importance of community was another theme Freeman touched on in his remarks.

“I believe you can’t have a church without a community,” Freeman said. He added, “In my line of profession, it is completely clear that (people’s) lives – where they live, how they live – should never be taken for granted and never absolutely mistaken as irrelevant.”

Freeman will have to win election this fall to keep the Ward 4 seat in 2024.