Pastor says decision will cost church $600K; Hickory council approves rezoning despite Resurrection Church's opposition

The Hickory City Council voted to rezone roughly 90 acres of property near the regional airport over the objections of a pastor who said the land use change would harm the sale value of his church.

The council voted unanimously to rezone the land which includes L.P. Frans Stadium from Industrial to Office and Institutional. Planning Director Brian Frazier said the purpose of the rezoning was to better align the land use with ongoing projects in the area such as the Aviation Walk.

The rezoned land in question also includes the Resurrection Church property. The church’s pastor, Steve Deitz, spoke out against the rezoning.

He told council members the rezoning would reduce the value of the property by about 20%.

“That amounts to over $600,000 robbed from a church by devaluating its property,” Deitz said.

He also said: “Yes, it’s legal. I have no problems with that. But is it ethical? Remember: We’re a church. We’re a part of this community, and we do put into this community.”

Deitz told the council he had the property under contract but declined to say who the purchaser is because he was unsure if the company would want that information disclosed.

He did say it was involved in a new technology and that it would “add approximately 500 high-paying blue-collar worker jobs.”

Council members questioned Deitz as to whether the new use meets Federal Aviation Administration regulations. The church property is within an area Runway Protection Zone established by the agency.

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the agency expects the city to take steps to ensure that impermissible uses — such as the storing or manufacturing of hazardous or combustible materials — were not allowed in that zone.

Mayor Hank Guess asked Deitz if the new use would involve combustible materials. Deitz replied that it might and referred to the use as a new technology.

Deitz said it was his understanding that the FAA was fine with the sale moving forward but that the Hickory City Council would have to make a final decision.

Wood said the FAA had issued a letter finding the building height of the project was in compliance, but the plans had not gone through a more extensive review on whether the intended use was allowed.

Other rezonings

The rezoning of the Resurrection Church and surrounding property was part of larger rezoning that included 210 additional acres of land around the city.

The land included property along Lake Hickory that is home to Rotary-Geitner Park, the Riverwalk and future Deidra Lackey Park project as well as the sites for the Ridgeview Library, Brown Penn Recreation Center and Highland Recreation Center.

The rezonings for the parks and library properties were changed from various residential classifications to the Office and Industrial category.

Frazier said the move will clean up the code and give those tracts zonings which better fit their uses.

He said there was some concern by residents that the zoning changes meant the city was looking to sell the land for development. Frazier said that is not the case.

“They all had classifications that really didn’t meet the definition of city ownership, so we want them in that institutional use,” Frazier said. “No, the properties aren’t going to be developed. They’re not going to be plowed under.”

He added: “We have to maintain them for the purpose of rec centers, libraries, parks, playgrounds, open space in perpetuity, or we’d have to give a heck of a lot of grant money back to the feds and to Raleigh.”