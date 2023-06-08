Candidates seeking election to school boards in Catawba County will have to run as members of a political party starting next year. The change comes as the result of a newly passed state law.

House Bill 66, which creates partisan school board races in all three school districts in the county, passed the N.C. General Assembly with a 68-47 vote in the N.C. House on Wednesday. The measure was formally ratified Thursday.

Since the legislation is a local bill affecting less than 15 counties, the bill did require action from the governor to become law.

The change in the law also cancels this year’s elections in the Hickory and Newton-Conover school districts. The school board races will be pushed to next year in order to put those school systems on an even-year election cycle. The Catawba County school system already holds its elections in even-numbered years. Sitting school board members in Newton-Conover and Hickory will have their terms extended to align with the new cycle.

All three legislators from Catawba County – Reps. Mitchell Setzer and Jay Adams and Sen. Dean Proctor – supported the bill.

The bill originally only involved the Hickory, Newton-Conover and Catawba County school boards. It was later expanded to make changes to school board elections in Buncombe and Polk counties, as well.

Catawba County Schools Board of Education member Jeff Taylor said he is not surprised this legislation passed. Taylor said other counties have already changed to partisan school board elections.

Taylor said there is political motivation behind the bill, adding: “And I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. That is the way our two-party system works.”

Taylor said his biggest concern is how this improves education. “This bill has been out there for a while, (and) I have asked that question and can’t really come to a clear answer,” Taylor said.

Catawba County Schools board member Don Sigmon said he supports the bill because a partisan election could be helpful to voters in gauging where candidates stand on issues. Many voters are unfamiliar with school board candidates when they go to the polls, Sigmon said.

It is also good for education, Sigmon said, “There are things that don’t need to be taught in school. And the more conservative the candidate is, the more likely that they would be against certain things. We think (education) needs to get back to the reading, writing, arithmetic and history, and leave the social stuff and everything else to the family.”

Newton-Conover City Schools board Chairman Tim Hayes said, “The biggest effect is it will force politics into local education, and I’ve long felt that politics and education don’t mix.”

Hayes said his concern is that candidates running for school board will, “take their marching orders from the party instead of doing what is right for the staff and students, and being student-focused.”

Hayes added that he and fellow board members have asked what prompted the bill but have not received clear answers.

“We hear from our state elected officials that they were asked to introduce this legislation, but who asked them to introduce this legislation? Can you point to any specific group, or any specific people that felt like they were not being served by the current makeup of the board? And we’ve just not been able to find out who and why now,” Hayes said.

Hayes noted partisan school board races as a growing trend across the state, and said, “In my mind, it’s just another attempt for party control of education.”