Part of N.C. 127 to close for bridge construction this weekend

The section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE could be closed this weekend to allow for workers to place steel girders for the City Walk pedestrian bridge.

The work will take place if the weather allows, according to a release from the city. The road closed Friday night and is expected to reopen Monday morning.

The city is recommending travelers use the one-way streets and Fourth Street to get around the closure on N.C. 127.

The part of Main Avenue NE between First Avenue NE and Second Street NE is already closed and will not reopen until work is finished.

The pedestrian bridge is a key component of the City Walk, the walking and biking trail between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown that is currently under construction.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

