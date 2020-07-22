You are the owner of this article.
Parking lot across from Hickory city hall closed for construction; city unveils new payment system
The parking lot on Main Avenue across from City Hall will be closed for City Walk construction starting today.

The lot will remain closed until construction is finished, according to a release from the city.

Visitors to City Hall may park along First Street NE. Signs will be posted to inform visitors of where to park.

The City Walk is one of the major projects funded through the $40 million bond referendum. It will consist of a walkway connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

New payment system

The city has also announced a new online payment system known as Paymentus.

Customers will be able to pay bills without registering accounts and set up automatic payments, among other features, according to a release from the city.

Paymentus is currently set up to accept utility payments using Visa, Discover, Mastercard or electronic checks but later on it will also be able to process payments for inspection and permitting fees for fire and life safety, according to the release.

The city is also in the process of establishing a more user-friendly phone payment system.

More information on the new system or ways to set up accounts is available by calling 828-323-7424.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

