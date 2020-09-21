Parade drew 1,000 cars supporting Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 1,000 cars trailed through Hickory, Alexander County and into Wilkes County Sunday afternoon, honking their horns, waving flags and celebrating President Donald Trump.

The Trump Road Rally organized by the Burke County Trump Victory group took hours to roll along its route, organizer and volunteer Gina Walker-Bailey said. Their goal was to get their voices out into the community and encourage support of Trump in the coming election, she said.

“We wanted to show our support for the president in a proactive way,” Walker-Bailey said.

The group organized a road rally in August as well, which snaked through Burke County along Highway 70. This time, they wanted to expand their reach to other counties and towns, Walker-Bailey said.

“This time the biggest difference was we just wanted to cover another area, not just Burke is in support of our president,” she said. “We wanted to just make our voices heard.”

The Aug. 30 parade drew 600 cars. This time, it was about 1,000, the Hickory Police Department estimated.

The group gathered at L.P. Frans Stadium at 3 p.m. on Sunday, where people were able to meet local Republican candidates, gather for a prayer and hear the national anthem sung, Walker-Bailey said.