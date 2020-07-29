Order halting utility cutoffs, late fees expires; Hickory, Newton, Conover share plans

The city of Hickory has an agreement with the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry for a program to help residents pay bills that are past due. The ministry will be distributing $145,000 to residents who have not been able to pay bills as a result of the pandemic.

Households are limited to a maximum of $100, which may be distributed over as long as three months.

More information on the program is available by calling 828-327-0979.

Conover

Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said the city is making phone calls to customers who owe on utility bills. Information is also going out in the city newsletter and mailers. The notices in the newsletter and mailers also contain application forms for the payment program, Duncan said.

For more information on the city’s repayment plans, call 828-464-1191.

Newton

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city is in the process of finishing up its payment arrangement plans and more specific information will be available next week.

Customers who owe will be directly notified by the city, Frick said.

Information on the city’s plan will also be available at www.newtonnc.gov/coronavirus.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

