'Opposition has not changed': Group still asks that Confederate statue be moved

Kenyon Kelly started the Catawba County Board of Commissioners’ first meeting of the new year with a reminder: the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee is not backing down.
He is the co-chair of the committee lobbying the county to take down the Confederate monument on county-owned property at the historic courthouse in downtown Newton.
“(I’m here) to begin 2021 by reminding you that opposition has not changed,” Kelly said during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Kelly repeated his ask that the commissioners remove the statue honoring Confederate soldiers.
“Government hate speech and symbols that venerate acts of sedition and insurrection, white supremacy, voter intimidation and disenfranchisement have no place in democracy,” Kelly said. “They stand as shameful reminders of a darker part of our history as well as the ongoing political crisis and national security threat in this nation. It is time these ideas are put to rest instead of honoring them in our public square.”
Kelly addressed a new subject during his public comment Tuesday, switching focus to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I’m not here to dwell on the past or cast blame on the failures of our national leadership,” he said. “Instead, I wish to call for a moment of science to remember the lives of 400,000 people that have perished due to our failure to meet this COVID-19 crisis.”
Kenyon fell silent for half a minute, before Commissioner Randy Isenhower asked if his public comment was complete.
“I pray now for healing of the division in our community and nation and call for action to build unity among all our citizens,” Kelly said.
In other business, the commissioners approved funding for a school nurse for Hickory Public Schools through the 2021-22 school year. The position will be paid for with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.