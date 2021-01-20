'Opposition has not changed': Group still asks that Confederate statue be moved

Kenyon Kelly started the Catawba County Board of Commissioners’ first meeting of the new year with a reminder: the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee is not backing down.

He is the co-chair of the committee lobbying the county to take down the Confederate monument on county-owned property at the historic courthouse in downtown Newton.

“(I’m here) to begin 2021 by reminding you that opposition has not changed,” Kelly said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Kelly repeated his ask that the commissioners remove the statue honoring Confederate soldiers.

“Government hate speech and symbols that venerate acts of sedition and insurrection, white supremacy, voter intimidation and disenfranchisement have no place in democracy,” Kelly said. “They stand as shameful reminders of a darker part of our history as well as the ongoing political crisis and national security threat in this nation. It is time these ideas are put to rest instead of honoring them in our public square.”

Kelly addressed a new subject during his public comment Tuesday, switching focus to the COVID-19 crisis.