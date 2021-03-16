Old landfill needs $2 million fix; Newton site closed in 1990

An old landfill in Newton requires continual maintenance by Catawba County to prevent runoff and contamination of the community's ground water. The latest fix will cost the county nearly $2 million.

The landfill on Bethany Church Road is owned and managed by the county. The landfill was closed in 1990. It predates many landfill regulations, according to information from the county. Because its contents are largely unknown and there is no liner under the trash, the county must prevent any drainage issues, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“That landfill has experienced settling on the top, which then is creating ponding and stormwater and other problems as the water flows through,” Berry said. “It also creates issues to stay in compliance with state and federal laws.”

To improve the landfill’s cap and eliminate the ponding, the county will hire Stewart’s Grading and Hauling, of Germanton, for $1,955,836. The board of commissioners approved the construction bid Monday.

The county originally budgeted $1.7 million for the project, but the lowest bid was $250,000 more than the budgeted amount.

The improvements will be paid for with the county’s solid waste enterprise fund, which has $12 million in reserve for improvements or other projects for the county’s solid waste division. The reserve is made up of fees and money made on contracts for waste collection, Berry said.

