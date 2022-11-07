Officials from four local governments to consider incentives for $2 billion in projects

The governing boards of Catawba County and three municipalities will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider incentives for four projects worth a combined $2 billion.

The meetings will include public hearings.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners, Hickory City Council, Conover City Council and Maiden City Council will decide whether to approve incentives and enter into economic development agreements.

The Hickory project will be $365 million, while the Conover and Maiden councils will consider projects each worth $332 million. The Catawba County project is valued at $1 billion. That adds up to more than $2 billion, according to a recent public notice.

Details on the exact incentives were not provided but the notice said incentives “will be based on the taxable value of real and personal property investments,” according to the notice.

The deal for one of the projects would include the sale of 56 acres of land off Lai Ber Drive and Northern Drive Northwest in Conover, in the vicinity of Newton-Conover Middle School and the Rock Barn Country Club.

The land is owned by the Catawba County Property Development Corp. and would be sold at $55,000 per acre for a total of nearly $3.1 million. In addition, the purchaser would have to meet certain commitments related to job creation and improvement of the property.