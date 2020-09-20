Nursing home voters can still get help with ballots

In a typical election year, teams of board of elections volunteers head into nursing homes and adult care centers around the county to help the elderly and disabled register to vote, apply for absentee ballots and complete those ballots.
This year, that task is hindered by COVID-19. But the work may be more important than ever.
With family members unable to visit their loved ones in homes, or check them out to vote on Election Day, patients and residents have few options for help with voting, Catawba County Board of Elections Director Amanda Duncan said. By law, staff members at the facilities are not allowed to help residents with voting, she said.
That’s when her teams of multipartisan — one Democrat and one Republican — trained election volunteers come in.
“A lot of these people wouldn’t be able to vote except for our team,” Duncan said.
Going into nursing homes looks a little different this year. The teams will practice social distancing with those who need help. The volunteers will be dressed from head to toe in personal protective equipment: masks, gloves, gowns and face shields. They will also be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature checked.
Each nursing home has its own rules the volunteers will have to follow. Some volunteers will even have to be tested for the coronavirus, according to one nursing home’s rules, Duncan said.
Still, despite the risk and the rules, volunteers readily stepped up to the task, Duncan said.
“We have people who’ve helped in the past and they are our people we really depend upon,” she said. “I consider them our election heroes. They said they want to do this. They're not afraid.”
The volunteers are already making visits. The teams are scheduled for 11 facilities in the county, Duncan said.
The volunteers help guide people through the process. The teams do exactly what the residents request. The number of absentee ballots requested this year has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, and Duncan only expects the number to grow, she said.
Some people who already voted with absentee, mail-in ballots in March may already have their ballots by the time the multipartisan assistance teams make it to the facilities, Duncan said. If that’s the case, the volunteers will be able to help the voters complete the ballots by acting as a witness or answering any questions they have about how to make sure the ballot is counted.
“Anything that they need to vote, we are there to help,” Duncan said.
Two weeks later, the volunteers will visit the facilities again to help after people receive their ballots.
Heading into nursing homes and long-term care facilities isn’t the only election challenge the pandemic has brought. The sharp increase in requests for mail-in absentee ballots means a significantly higher workload for the elections office, Duncan said.
She is expecting about 25 to 30 percent of Catawba County’s voters to request an absentee ballot. With so many more ballots to mail out and eventually process, as well as new requirements for PPE and social-distancing rules to follow at polling places, the office hired six more people to lend a hand, Duncan said.
In-person voting is still going to happen. People will be protected with social-distancing practices. Precinct volunteers will wear protective equipment and many voters will be asked to wait outside, as the number of people inside the precincts will be limited, Duncan said.
“We just want to make sure the voters know they can vote safely whether it’s by mail or precincts,” Duncan said. “It’s going to look different because social distancing will be observed. … We just encourage citizens to know we’re here and were going to make this election safe.”
Despite the pandemic, Duncan is expecting a high voter turnout, as more people are registering to vote and mail-in voting has already exceeded the 2016 election, she said
The county had a 70 percent turnout for the 2016 presidential election. Duncan is expecting this year to be even higher.
