Nursing home voters can still get help with ballots

Still, despite the risk and the rules, volunteers readily stepped up to the task, Duncan said.

“We have people who’ve helped in the past and they are our people we really depend upon,” she said. “I consider them our election heroes. They said they want to do this. They're not afraid.”

The volunteers are already making visits. The teams are scheduled for 11 facilities in the county, Duncan said.

The volunteers help guide people through the process. The teams do exactly what the residents request. The number of absentee ballots requested this year has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, and Duncan only expects the number to grow, she said.

Some people who already voted with absentee, mail-in ballots in March may already have their ballots by the time the multipartisan assistance teams make it to the facilities, Duncan said. If that’s the case, the volunteers will be able to help the voters complete the ballots by acting as a witness or answering any questions they have about how to make sure the ballot is counted.

“Anything that they need to vote, we are there to help,” Duncan said.

Two weeks later, the volunteers will visit the facilities again to help after people receive their ballots.