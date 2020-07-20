Notable Neighbor: Long View officer Eddie Marlowe says he values communication

In his 20 years of being a police officer, Sgt. Eddie Marlow said, “I’ve learned that in the world and within this community everybody is different. Everybody has their own challenges. Everybody has different goals in life.”

Marlowe, 41, is the community resource officer for the Long View Police Department. He previously served as an investigator and patrol officer.

Before he was named to his new position, Marlowe said earlier this year he told the Long View Chief T.J. Bates that he felt the department needed to do more community outreach and build stronger relationships.

In his new role, Marlowe is the school resource officer at Southwest Primary School and plans community events for the department. “I help build positive relations with the police department and the community,” he said.

Marlowe grew up in Long View. He said his original plan wasn’t to join a small-town police department. “When I was 18 I had a thought that I wanted to go into law enforcement. More on the federal level. I always wanted to be in the Secret Service.

“As I was going through college, I decided I would go through basic law enforcement training to see if it was something I really wanted to do,” he said.