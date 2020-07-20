Notable Neighbor: Long View officer Eddie Marlowe says he values communication

In his 20 years of being a police officer, Sgt. Eddie Marlow said, “I’ve learned that in the world and within this community everybody is different. Everybody has their own challenges. Everybody has different goals in life.”
Marlowe, 41, is the community resource officer for the Long View Police Department. He previously served as an investigator and patrol officer.
Before he was named to his new position, Marlowe said earlier this year he told the Long View Chief T.J. Bates that he felt the department needed to do more community outreach and build stronger relationships.
In his new role, Marlowe is the school resource officer at Southwest Primary School and plans community events for the department. “I help build positive relations with the police department and the community,” he said.
Marlowe grew up in Long View. He said his original plan wasn’t to join a small-town police department. “When I was 18 I had a thought that I wanted to go into law enforcement. More on the federal level. I always wanted to be in the Secret Service.
“As I was going through college, I decided I would go through basic law enforcement training to see if it was something I really wanted to do,” he said.
Marlowe said he decided he liked the social side of law enforcement. As he started his career with Long View he realized that is where he would fit in best.
“It means a lot that I was able to grow up here and watch this community grow,” he said. “It’s been a rewarding experience to help make this community safer and help make a difference.”
Off the clock, Marlowe finds other ways to be part of the community. For two years, he has been a board member for nonprofit Centro Latino in Hickory. The group offers interpretation, a food pantry, homework assistance and help with immigration needs.
Marlowe started learning Spanish with the group. “I love learning about people and their traditions,” Marlowe said.
Marlowe said as an officer he always wants to find solutions to a problem that are best for everyone.
Years ago, Marlowe said he responded to a call of a man who was threatening to harm himself.
“He had special needs,” Marlowe said.
“He was out in the street with a big butcher knife up to his throat. Everybody responds differently to these situations, but I knew this person.”
As soon as Marlowe stepped out of his vehicle, he said neighbors were hollering to him, “Don’t shoot him!”
“I never drew a weapon out,” Marlowe said.
Marlowe said he kept a safe distance between him and the man and talked with him. “It took a process.”
Marlowe said the man started running from him. “I chased after him and the neighbors are still hollering, ‘Don’t shoot him! Don’t kill him! Don’t hurt him!’ That was not my intent.”
Marlowe said he caught up to him and continued to talk. “After about 10 to 15 minutes, he decides to lay the knife down and just lies in the street.”
Marlowe said in this case, he knew the person and he always kept a safe distance. “But I never shun an officer who draws a weapon who needs to draw it, but sometimes that’s not always the answer,” he said.
“Communication is the best key,” Marlowe said. “Talking to somebody.”
“Community is important because we all live here together,” Marlowe said. “It’s important to build relationships and to help each other. It’s how we get through life.”
Marlowe helped to bring a Peace Pole to Long View which now stands in front of the town hall.
“A lot of the community is not working together or is against each other in a lot of ways,” he said. “It’s what I’ve tried to build upon and still trying to build — a relationship to bring the community back together. To have respect and love.”
