Not your typical dollar store: New Hickory Dollar General to have different look

The Dollar General store currently under construction at the intersection of 10th Street Boulevard NW and 12th Avenue NW will not have the look many people associate with the stores.

The new store, which will be roughly 9,000 square feet in size, will not have neon signs or a sign atop a pole, Planning Director Brian Frazier said. There will be a monument-style sign on 10th Street Boulevard.

Building materials for the discount store will include stone, brick and imitation wood. The store will be located roughly 45 feet from 12th Avenue and 150 feet from 10th Street Boulevard.

Developers will plant 112 shrubs and 16 street trees, Frazier said. He said the store will be situated such that the best view of the store will be from 10th Street Boulevard NW — where the storefront will face — or from the air.

“They’ve gone above and beyond what was required to by minimum,” Frazier said. He said the city rejected some initial appearance plans.

The location of the store in the neighborhood has prompted some controversy. A Change.org petition opposing the store garnered more than 360 signatures.