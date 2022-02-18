'No idea' what caused arch collapse as of Friday morning, Hickory assistant city manager says

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever.”

On Friday morning, Guess said he was grateful no one was hurt when the 40-ton arches fell onto the adjacent Main Avenue bridge around midnight.

Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller was among the officials assessing the scene Friday morning. As he was walking away, he would only say the investigation is ongoing.

When asked about the cause, Miller said: “Have no idea.”

Guess said a windy night might have played a role in the collapse of the arches. He added that taxpayers would not bear a cost because of the warranty on the arches.

Guess said the initial evaluation of the Main Avenue bridge showed it to be safe but further assessments are needed. The city will be working with other experts and agencies, such as the N.C. Department of Transportation, he said. There was some damage to at least one side of the bridge.