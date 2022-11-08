No decision yet on 153-home rezoning bid in Conover; council to take up the issue again in December

After more than an hour of public comment from a packed room of citizens, the Conover City Council tabled the decision on rezoning 40 acres of land along Thornburg Drive NE for a proposed 153-apartment development.
Councilman Mark Canrobert motioned to continue the discussion at the council’s meeting on Dec. 5, He said he did not have enough information to make an informed decision.
Canrobert said he and the council do not take this decision lightly, knowing the impact it will have.
The board put forth seven conditions for the developer to meet on the project. That is a condensed version of 13 conditions proposed by the Conover Planning Board on Oct. 18.
The conditions were condensed in a conference call between developer Rad Schneider, Conover Mayor Kyle Hayman and Conover City Manager Tom Hart.
One of the requirements is a traffic impact study, which the council would like to see completed before making a decision.
The council would like to see a new version of the plans that reflects the proposed changes.
Council also made suggestions separate from the seven conditions, including Mayor Hayman’s request to change the apartment façade.
Several citizens in attendance were concerned by the lower number of conditions.
“One of the things we talked about was not to water down the 13, but to actually give them more heat,” Hart said. He added that the conditions were reworded, but not relaxed or watered down.
Ben Payseur, a homeowner who lives near the proposed development, said that the decision on this rezoning would impact the community from now on.
“It’s really the responsibility of you guys to serve the best interest of the voters and taxpayers and people in this room that have strong opinions about this,” Payseur said. “If you move forward, I think the goal is protect our community … (and) protect us taxpayers that live in L’Echo Park. Make sure we don’t know they (the apartments) are there. I think as much as none of us want this, if we could get to that level, it certainly becomes a little more palatable for us.”
Payseur also said he was displeased with the limited communication, having only been told of the rezoning 10 days before the first hearing.
“I know that there are minimum standards, and certainly the city met the minimum standards, but Conover is better than the minimum. We should be doing more than the minimum,” Payseur said.
Conover resident Phil Hawn spoke in support of the proposal, because he recalls at a previous meeting Canrobert said Conover had a desperate need for housing. He also observed that the developer has been receptive to citizen concerns and worked toward addressing them.
City council's 7 conditions
1) Eliminate the southern-most connection to Thornburg Drive.
2) Developer shall complete a traffic impact analysis (TIA). TIA will be completed prior to the construction of any street or utility infrastructure. TIA will examine impacts of access to Thornburg Drive for this development between the traffic signals at Rock Barn Rd. and I-40 east bound interchange. The TIA will address specific concerns and recommendations for any improvements, including: limiting U-turns, safety improvements such as signals, signs and road markings related to school traffic, and the potential need for a new traffic signal at the intersection with Hunsucker Drive.
3) Landscaping: The construction drawings shall include a detailed landscaping plan including the following:
• a. The buffer strip shown on the approved site plan shall consist of two rows of evergreen plants in staggered rows spaced to maximize screening and accommodate growth. Buffer shall use species that reach a height of 20' within three years of planting. At least four separate species shall be used, chosen from the city's buffer species and plant spacing specification list.
• b. White vinyl fencing, substantially similar to that which is installed in proximity to the I-40 interchange intersection, shall be installed along the length of Thornburg Drive from the existing fence to the primary entrance to the development opposite Hunsucker Drive.
• c. The developer will install planting beds on either side of both entrances with evergreen and flowering shrubs, appropriate for the location's visibility and driver safety.
• d. Developer will replace damaged or missing street trees with trees of the same or similar species maintaining the existing tree spacing.
4) The proposed walking trail shall not be located within the undisturbed buffer area, and also no closer to neighboring properties than between the planted buffer area(s) and the development.
5) No street connection shall be created to any adjacent street, property or neighborhood other than those connections to Thornburg Drive as shown on the approved plan.
6) In order to be compatible with the established architectural character of the city, predominant exterior building materials shall be high quality materials that have color, shades and textures similar to those existing in the neighborhood of the proposed development. Facades shall be "high quality materials" and incorporate architectural elements such as changing of patterns (shakes, board and batten) or other architectural embellishments to break up stretches of uninterrupted horizontal siding. Garage doors make up a large portion of the proposed front facades and, as such, shall have details such as simulated handles and hinges, and glass windows, window frames or mullions or other suitable features.
7) Driveways shall be of a length sufficient to park an average size passenger vehicle or pickup truck without blocking sidewalks.