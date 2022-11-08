No decision yet on 153-home rezoning bid in Conover; council to take up the issue again in December

After more than an hour of public comment from a packed room of citizens, the Conover City Council tabled the decision on rezoning 40 acres of land along Thornburg Drive NE for a proposed 153-apartment development.

Councilman Mark Canrobert motioned to continue the discussion at the council’s meeting on Dec. 5, He said he did not have enough information to make an informed decision.

Canrobert said he and the council do not take this decision lightly, knowing the impact it will have.

The board put forth seven conditions for the developer to meet on the project. That is a condensed version of 13 conditions proposed by the Conover Planning Board on Oct. 18.

The conditions were condensed in a conference call between developer Rad Schneider, Conover Mayor Kyle Hayman and Conover City Manager Tom Hart.

One of the requirements is a traffic impact study, which the council would like to see completed before making a decision.

The council would like to see a new version of the plans that reflects the proposed changes.

Council also made suggestions separate from the seven conditions, including Mayor Hayman’s request to change the apartment façade.

Several citizens in attendance were concerned by the lower number of conditions.

“One of the things we talked about was not to water down the 13, but to actually give them more heat,” Hart said. He added that the conditions were reworded, but not relaxed or watered down.

Ben Payseur, a homeowner who lives near the proposed development, said that the decision on this rezoning would impact the community from now on.

“It’s really the responsibility of you guys to serve the best interest of the voters and taxpayers and people in this room that have strong opinions about this,” Payseur said. “If you move forward, I think the goal is protect our community … (and) protect us taxpayers that live in L’Echo Park. Make sure we don’t know they (the apartments) are there. I think as much as none of us want this, if we could get to that level, it certainly becomes a little more palatable for us.”

Payseur also said he was displeased with the limited communication, having only been told of the rezoning 10 days before the first hearing.

“I know that there are minimum standards, and certainly the city met the minimum standards, but Conover is better than the minimum. We should be doing more than the minimum,” Payseur said.

Conover resident Phil Hawn spoke in support of the proposal, because he recalls at a previous meeting Canrobert said Conover had a desperate need for housing. He also observed that the developer has been receptive to citizen concerns and worked toward addressing them.