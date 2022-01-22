 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newton to temporarily halt recycling collection because of lack of workers
Newton to temporarily halt recycling collection because of lack of workers

Newton will stop its curbside recycling collection program for the next two weeks because of the significant vacancies in the public works department and the strain on the employees. Residents will be able to drop their recycling off at five recycling centers in the county during that period.

The city of Newton is halting its curbside recycling collection for the next two weeks, citing a shortage of workers.

The suspension will begin Monday and service will return starting Feb. 7. The decision to interrupt the service was blamed on a lack of staff.

“When fully staffed, the Newton Public Works and Utilities Department Sanitation Division includes 13 employees,” according to a statement from the city. “The division is operating with fewer than half that number, leaving the current employees with a workload that is unsustainable.”

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city typically employs a little more than 200 people and now has 20 unfilled positions, half of which are in the public works department.

“These are positions usually filled by men and women who keep our streets paved, make sure our roads don’t flood when it rains, work around the clock to deliver fresh water to our homes and pick up our garbage and recycling every week,” he said.

Newton is not the only city in the county having difficulty with hiring and retention.

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said last month that the city was experiencing issues across departments. He said maintenance and police officer positions were especially difficult to fill.

The Hickory Police Department has hiring information posted prominently on its Facebook page. The city is offering $1,500 signing bonuses for certain public works positions.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Free Recycling Dropoff

While recycling collection is suspended in Newton, residents may take their materials to one of the following five locations:

Blackburn Convenience Center

Address: 3864 Rocky Ford Road,Newton

Schedule: Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 

Bethany Church Road Convenience Center

Address: 2436 Bethany Church Road, Newton

Schedule: Tuesday- Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 

Cooksville Convenience Center

Address: 3659 Rhoney Farm Road,  Vale

Schedule: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oxford Convenience Center

Address: 4637 Lookout Dam Road, Catawba

Schedule: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sherrills Ford Convenience Center

Address: 8876 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford

Schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 

