Newton to temporarily halt recycling collection because of lack of workers

The city of Newton is halting its curbside recycling collection for the next two weeks, citing a shortage of workers.

The suspension will begin Monday and service will return starting Feb. 7. The decision to interrupt the service was blamed on a lack of staff.

“When fully staffed, the Newton Public Works and Utilities Department Sanitation Division includes 13 employees,” according to a statement from the city. “The division is operating with fewer than half that number, leaving the current employees with a workload that is unsustainable.”

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city typically employs a little more than 200 people and now has 20 unfilled positions, half of which are in the public works department.

“These are positions usually filled by men and women who keep our streets paved, make sure our roads don’t flood when it rains, work around the clock to deliver fresh water to our homes and pick up our garbage and recycling every week,” he said.

Newton is not the only city in the county having difficulty with hiring and retention.