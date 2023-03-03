The city of Newton will be seeking input into its comprehensive plan at a public open house meeting next week.

The meeting is intended to “introduce the planning process and serve as an initial opportunity for citizens to share their experiences, insights, and ideas regarding what Newton should strive to become during the next 20 years,” according to the city.

Feedback will be used to shape Blueprint Newton, the city’s comprehensive plan which will touch on areas such as growth and development, land use, utilities, housing, transportation and recreation.

The meeting will mark a year-long process of seeking input on the planning process.

Residents will also be able to provide their thoughts on a dashboard set to go live on Wednesday. The dashboard can be found by visiting newtonnc.gov, clicking the “Planning and Zoning” link under the “Departments” tab and then clicking the “Comprehensive Plan” link to the left of the page.

The comprehensive planning process comes at a time when Newton’s leaders are focused on growth.

Newton City Manager Jonathan Franklin, who started working at the city last May, reflected on growth in Newton in an interview last September, saying: “In the past we had been begging for residential growth and basically got zero. Now we have about 1,200 housing units in the planning pipeline.”

He said his primary focuses are on expanding water treatment capacity, completing the city’s streetscape improvements in downtown and pursuing economic development opportunities.