The city of Newton has named a new city manager.

Sean Hovis, who has served as assistant city manager, will take over as manager starting April 14. He will succeed Jonathan Franklin.

“During a decade of service to the city, Hovis has led day-to-day operations and long-range strategic planning for each of the city’s departments,” according to the release. “His experience in budgeting, public safety, infrastructure revitalization, economic development, and community engagement demonstrate a proven track record of success.”

Hovis previously worked as a police officer and risk manager, according to the release.

“I am honored to have been selected as the city manager of Newton,” Hovis said via the release. “I look forward to continuing to work with council members, staff and members of the community as Newton grows and prospers.”

Hovis will be Newton’s second city manager in less than a year.

Franklin officially started as manager in May 2022 and announced his resignation last month so his wife could take a job in the Research Triangle Park.