Newton receives $715k COVID relief grant

The city of Newton will be using a $715,000 government grant to provide pandemic-related support to residents, businesses and charity organizations in the city.

Of that funding, $175,000 will be used to provide utility payment assistance to lower and moderate income residents while $75,000 will be used to help businesses with pandemic-related costs, according to a release from the city.

Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city is still waiting to learn more about the requirements for that funding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Philanthropic organizations like the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Corner Table Soup Kitchen and In My Father’s House Community Support Services Network will collectively receive $250,000.

The city will use $150,000 to add Wi-Fi hotspots, a measure which Frick said is intended at least partly to help students with remote education.

The remaining $65,000 will be used for administration.

“We are proud of the resilience shown by our local businesses and nonprofits during the ongoing pandemic, and we know this funding will help many of them make sustaining investments in their operations,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said via the release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.