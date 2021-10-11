Newton EMS base to cost $3 million

Construction of a new Catawba County emergency medical services base will cost $3 million if approved.

The county is planning to replace three of its EMS bases, starting with the Newton location. The county recently got construction bids for the Newton base. The lowest bid, from Moss-Marlow Building Company, was $2.5 million.

If the construction contract is approved by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at their Oct. 18 meeting, work could begin the next day, Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander said at Monday’s board of commissioners subcommittee meeting. The finance and personnel subcommittee recommended the contract for approval by the full board.

The new four-bay EMS base would be built near the current base off Southwest Boulevard in Newton. The new location would be on East O Street.

The total project cost is just over $3 million, according to information included in the subcommittee meeting agenda. The additional money is for design of the base, furnishing the base and contingency money set aside if the cost of the materials increases.

The project currently has $200,000 allotted to it. Another $2.8 million is needed.