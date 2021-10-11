Newton EMS base to cost $3 million

Construction of a new Catawba County emergency medical services base will cost $3 million if approved.
The county is planning to replace three of its EMS bases, starting with the Newton location. The county recently got construction bids for the Newton base. The lowest bid, from Moss-Marlow Building Company, was $2.5 million.
If the construction contract is approved by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at their Oct. 18 meeting, work could begin the next day, Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander said at Monday’s board of commissioners subcommittee meeting. The finance and personnel subcommittee recommended the contract for approval by the full board.
The new four-bay EMS base would be built near the current base off Southwest Boulevard in Newton. The new location would be on East O Street.
The total project cost is just over $3 million, according to information included in the subcommittee meeting agenda. The additional money is for design of the base, furnishing the base and contingency money set aside if the cost of the materials increases.
The project currently has $200,000 allotted to it. Another $2.8 million is needed.
The money would come from the county’s future projects fund if approved by the board of commissioners. The fund has $5.7 million in it currently, according to the county. The money for future projects comes from general revenue, according to Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley.
Construction of the EMS base is supposed to take about 325 days but some delays are expected, Alexander said.
“With supply chain issues, that's going to have to be something we work on with the contractor,” she said.
If there are delays getting supplies, the contractor will be allowed to have more time but will not be paid more, she said.
To head off some delays, the contractor will be able to start ordering materials the day after the board of commissioners meeting if the contract is approved.
The county is also planning to build new EMS bases in Hickory and the St. Stephens area. The county has a location planned for the St. Stephens site, but a building on site will be used for fire training before the land is prepared for construction, Alexander said. A location hasn’t been chosen for the Hickory base, she said.