The Newton City Council met for a little more than an hour in a special closed session meeting on Tuesday afternoon but ultimately took no action concerning the search for a new city manager.

When he made the motion to go into closed session, Mayor Eddie Haupt said only that the purpose is to discuss personnel matter. The meeting came two weeks after City Manager Jonathan Franklin announced he would be resigning effective April 14.

The council went back into open session after about an hour of discussion and adjourned without taking any action.

“We haven’t made any decisions on how we’re going to handle that yet,” Councilman John Stiver said, adding: “We’re going to move as quick as we can.”

This is the second time in a little more than a year that the Newton City Council is in the position of choosing a new manager.

The council hired Jonathan Franklin as manager last March and he officially started the job last May.

Franklin said earlier this month he is resigning so his wife Lauren can take a job based in the Research Triangle Park. Franklin himself has taken the job as manager in Pittsboro.