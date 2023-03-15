Newton City Manager Jonathan Franklin said he will be resigning his position next month, less than a year after he was hired to serve as the executive for the city.

Franklin announced his plans to resign effective April 14 at Tuesday’s meeting of the Newton City Council, according to a release from the city.

In a statement Wednesday, Franklin said he is leaving Newton so his wife can take a job in the Research Triangle Park near Raleigh.

“The opportunity afforded to her with this new position is something that cannot be ignored,” Franklin wrote. “Lauren has supported me every step of the way these last 12 years, and this is an opportunity for me to do the same.”

He went on to express gratitude for the Newton City Council, city staff and the community and to say that serving as manager “has been an honor and a pleasure.”

“I am proud of the progress we have made during my short tenure as city manager,” Franklin said via the statement. “The projects that we have started will provide positive impacts to Newton for decades to come. The city is on a great path that will lead to continued success.”

Franklin added he will work with the council to make the transition as easy as possible.

Newton Councilman John Stiver said he was surprised and disappointed at the news, adding that he thought Franklin did a good job.

“He’s leaving us with a good direction and we’re just going to have to look and find the right person to replace him,” Stiver said.

Franklin took over as city manager last May. His tenure has come during a period where Newton is focused on handling and encouraging growth. The city is currently in the process of developing its comprehensive plan for the next two decades.

Stiver said it would likely be a few weeks before the council makes a decision about how to move forward on hiring a new manager.

Even with the change in leadership, he stressed that the city will remain on its current trajectory.

“The direction is going to stay the same,” Stiver said. "We’re going to move on.”