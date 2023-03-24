The Newton City Council has called a special closed session meeting for Tuesday, exactly two weeks after City Manager Jonathan Franklin announced his plans to resign.

Franklin is expected to leave his position with Newton next month.

The specific topic of the meeting has not been disclosed, but the state law cited in the public meeting notices allows for closed sessions “to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee.”

Franklin will be leaving Newton after less than a year on the job. He said the reason for his resignation was so his wife could take a job in the Research Triangle area. The town of Pittsboro announced earlier this month that Franklin would be their new manager.

Regarding the compensation due Franklin, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said: “Mr. Franklin’s resignation does not trigger any additional compensation beyond portions due of a $150,000 current annual salary and a $500 monthly combined vehicle/cellphone allowance.”

Frick said Franklin will be paid around $141,300 for the fiscal year based on his announced resignation date of April 14.