Newly expanded Ridgeview Library reopens to patrons

The Ridgeview Public Library has reopened its doors following the completion of major renovations to the building.

One of the biggest additions at the library is a new community room, which was created by expanding the building toward First Street SW.

“It will seat about 100 people and it will be used for library classes and events and it is also available for community groups for meetings and events,” Hickory Library Director Sarah Greene said.

The previous meeting room was turned into a space specifically designated for children. A group study room and extra space where the library staff can work or take breaks was also added.

The process of planning for and completing the expansion has been going on for the last few years. In 2019, the city conducted a study which determined there was a need for more space at the library. The city awarded a $1.1 million contract to Neill Grading & Construction Co. for the project.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

All Catawba County residents are able to get library cards to Hickory’s library for free. For more information on how to obtain a library card and other Hickory library services, visit www.hickorync.gov/library.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

