New water and sewer district covers southeastern Catawba County

Catawba County created a new water and sewer district to support a growing area of the county.

The new Southeastern Catawba County water and sewer district will help provide the water and sewer needed for new homes and businesses in the area and bring in federal and state support for the system. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved the creation of the new district at Monday’s regular board meeting.

An important benefit of the district is that the state will pay for relocation of water and sewer during road projects, including the upcoming expansion of N.C. 150, which is included in the new district, according to information from the county.

The new district won’t have a direct effect on properties already connected to county-owned water and sewer, according to the county. Their rates won’t change due to the district formation.

Within the district, new developments will pay a system development fee to cover system expansion costs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 704 properties within the new district. Properties nearby can petition to join the district.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners will act as the board for the new district.

In other business