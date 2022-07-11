New roof for 2007 Catawba County Jail expansion expected to top $650,000

The Catawba County Detention Facility is getting a new roof on one portion of the building.

Over the past five years, the roof on the 2007 expansion portion of the jail has leaked regularly. It has required more time and money than any other roof on a county building, according to documents from Catawba County.

The roof was expected to last 20 years, but with the repair bills mounting, the county decided to replace the roof entirely, Facility Services Director John Cameron said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting. There is not a warranty to cover the replacement, he said.

The new roof is expected to cost about $656,000, which includes a 20-year warranty. The roof covers an expansion that added 176 beds to the jail.

The policy and public works subcommittee members, commissioners Sherry Butler and Kitty Barnes, recommended the full board accept a construction bid from Crossmark Roofing, one of two companies that submitted bids for the project.

The new roof would, if approved, be paid for with money set aside in a roof repair fund, Cameron said.

The full board of commissioners, Butler, Barnes, Austin Allran, Barbara Beatty and Randy Isenhower will consider the contract at the board's July 18 meeting.