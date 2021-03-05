 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New hangar at the Hickory airport? Hickory, Burke County leaders set to talk Tuesday
0 comments

New hangar at the Hickory airport? Hickory, Burke County leaders set to talk Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Hickory Regional Airport

The Hickory City Council and Burke County Board of Commissioners will discuss adding a new hanger at the Hickory Regional Airport on Tuesday. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Leaders from the city of Hickory and Burke County will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss a partnership to build a new hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport.

No other details on the agreement or the prospective hangar were included in the notice provided by the city of Hickory Thursday.

Additional hangar space was identified as a key component in the airport’s next phase of development at a Hickory City Council meeting in October.

A consultant told the council that projected demand at the airport called for the addition of 58,000 square feet of conventional hangar space as well as 21 new T-hangars.

While nothing has been announced, there have been clear signs in the past year or so that the airport is being targeted as a site for future economic development.

A 150-acre area at and by the airport was selected for Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program. The program will help local leaders determine potential uses for that property.

In December 2019, Hickory and Burke County received a $1.5 million grant to build an access road for a prospective business park.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Meeting Details

Location: FBO Conference Room at the Hickory Regional Airport, 3103 Ninth Avenue Drive NW

Date/Time: March 9 at 11 a.m. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Jobs report shows stimulus urgently needed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert