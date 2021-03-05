New hangar at the Hickory airport? Hickory, Burke County leaders set to talk Tuesday

Leaders from the city of Hickory and Burke County will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss a partnership to build a new hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport.

No other details on the agreement or the prospective hangar were included in the notice provided by the city of Hickory Thursday.

Additional hangar space was identified as a key component in the airport’s next phase of development at a Hickory City Council meeting in October.

A consultant told the council that projected demand at the airport called for the addition of 58,000 square feet of conventional hangar space as well as 21 new T-hangars.

While nothing has been announced, there have been clear signs in the past year or so that the airport is being targeted as a site for future economic development.

A 150-acre area at and by the airport was selected for Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program. The program will help local leaders determine potential uses for that property.

In December 2019, Hickory and Burke County received a $1.5 million grant to build an access road for a prospective business park.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.