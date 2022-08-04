NCDOT to hold meeting on road extension; Hickory city manager previews other projects

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week on a project which would extend 17th Street Northwest to Clement Boulevard.

Speaking at the Hickory City Council meeting on Tuesday, Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the public meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Winkler Activity Building at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW. He said residents will be able to drop in throughout that two-hour period.

Wood said the city secured a $900,000 grant to purchase the land which will be used for the road extension and that the NCDOT will fund the project itself.

The city also has received preliminary funding for an extension of the Aviation Walk, the 10-foot-wide walking and biking path leading to the Hickory Regional Airport, which would run to the new intersection of 17th Street and Clement Boulevard.

Wood said the city is awaiting the final go-ahead from the North Carolina Board of Transportation for the $2 million walkway extension.

The road and walkway extension projects will be built near the planned Appalachian State University Hickory Campus.

“ASU is very excited about the activity related to creating more connectivity, both vehicular and pedestrian, to the Aviation Walk,” Wood said.

Wood also spoke of some other transportation projects planned for northwest Hickory.

He said the city has received some grant funding to expand Ninth Avenue Drive NW, the road leading to the Hickory airport, to a three-lane road with center turn lane.

That project will help smooth out the curve in that area and make the area safer, Wood said. He said the $2.8 million expansion project will likely be bid this fall.

At the airport itself, the city is poised to begin adding its 12 new T-shaped hangars starting in September.

Wood said the new hangars will help the airport meet strong demand.

“One of the things that this will allow us to do is get some of the smaller aircraft out of the (conventional) hangars to be able to put larger aircraft in the hangars to start building the tax base and then it becomes kind of a self-funding sort of program,” Wood said.

The airport is located in Burke County and the city of Hickory has an arrangement with the county in which the county remits half of the new tax revenue to the city for new hangar construction.

The city will build the hangars along the airport’s short, 4,400-foot-long runway and as a result that runway will be closed. The city also has plans to extend the primary runway from 6,400 feet to 7,000 feet at some point.