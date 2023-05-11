Voters heading to the polls later this year will notice some changes in voting procedures thanks to two recent N.C. Supreme Court decisions.

The ruling that will have the broadest impact involves voter ID. On April 28, the state’s highest court sided with legislative Republicans by upholding a voter ID law passed in 2018.

The passage of the voter ID law came shortly after voters approved a state constitutional amendment approving use of voter ID.

Implementation of the law has stalled in recent years amid legal challenges. Last December, the Supreme Court ruled against the voter ID law.

However, earlier this year after newly elected Republicans took their seats, the court opted to rehear the case and ultimately changed the outcome with the April ruling.

The N.C. State Board of Elections has sent initial guidance to county election boards.

“As you are aware, the state board has already began taking preparatory steps for implementing photo ID,” according to the copy of the message received by the Catawba County Board of Elections. “Further guidance will be forthcoming in regard to next steps for implementation.”

The state board informed the local boards that the ruling will affect municipal elections later this year.

All Catawba County municipalities, as well as the Newton-Conover and Hickory school boards, will have elections this fall.

The state board also said there is a federal case against the voter ID law currently pending but that this case is not currently blocking implementation of the law.

The N.C. Supreme Court also made a ruling with implications for the voting rights of people convicted of felonies.

Under a previous court ruling, felons were allowed to vote as long as they were not incarcerated. That changed with the recent Supreme Court ruling.

In their directive to the Catawba County Board of Elections, the state board explained: “Individuals with felony convictions have their right to vote automatically restored when they have been unconditionally discharged or have been pardoned. This means if a person is on probation, post-release supervision, or parole for a felony conviction, they must complete that portion of their sentence, in addition to any prison time, before being eligible to register or vote.”

The state board also shared a copy of an updated voter registration form.