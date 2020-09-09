NAACP leaders again ask county to remove Confederate monument

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second meeting in a row, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners were asked to remove the Confederate monument in front of the historic courthouse in downtown Newton.

Sam Hunt, president of the Hickory NAACP and member of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, stood before the board Monday night and made the request. Hunt was following in the footsteps of Jerry McCombs, president of the Catawba County NAACP and a founder of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, who first asked the board to move the statue in August.

Hunt, like McCombs, said he wanted to keep the peace and help everyone in the county get along, but said the statue is a reminder of racism and those who fought for slavery.

“We believe that society must continue to examine history and the consequences of systemic racism on marginalized communities,” Hunt said during the public comment period of the meeting. “And we ask that the Confederate monument on the property of the historic Newton courthouse be moved.”