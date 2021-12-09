N.C. Supreme Court orders halt to election filing; several in Catawba County had already filed

The filing period for the 2022 election period is closed, and the upcoming primaries have been moved from March 8 to May 17 by order of the N.C. Supreme Court.

The order, which was issued late Wednesday, affects all races up for election next year. The order comes in response to lawsuits challenging the electoral district maps the General Assembly adopted last month.

Candidates who filed earlier this week would be accepted for the new election date unless a future decision changes the eligibility of anyone who has already filed.

Filing was disrupted Monday — the day the filing period began — by court decisions that halted filing for legislative races and then allowed filing for those races to resume.

In the three days that filing was open, several candidates filed for election in Catawba County.

Sheriff Don Brown, state Sen. Dean Proctor, state Reps. Jay Adams and Mitchell Setzer — all Republicans — filed to run again.

Hickory City Council members Jill Patton, David Zagaroli and David Williams filed for reelection. In Long View, Mayor Marla Thompson and Alderman Gary Lingerfelt filed for reelection. The municipal races are nonpartisan.