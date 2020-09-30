Movie theaters, amusement parks, bars allowed open under Phase 3

North Carolina is moving into Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, which will allow movie theaters, stadiums and amusement parks to reopen, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.
The next phase goes into place Friday at 5 p.m. and will be in place through Oct. 23, Cooper said during a press conference. The executive order keeps restrictions in place like the 50 percent capacity allowance at restaurants, required face masks for anyone over 5 years old, the 11 p.m. cutoff for on-site alcohol sales and still encourages people at risk to stay home. The 25-person limit on indoor gatherings and 50-person limit on outdoor gatherings remains in place, Cooper said.
The new order allows movie theaters, gaming centers, conference centers, meeting places, outdoor amusement parks and outdoor areas of bars to reopen at 30 percent capacity, Cooper said. Those businesses are still required to enforce social distancing and sanitation requirements.
Bars that don’t sell food can now reopen. Bars will be allowed to open their outdoor seating at 30 percent as long as they have an occupancy certificate for outdoor seating. For those that don’t have set occupancy permits or outdoor seating, they are allowed seven guests per 1,000 square feet of outdoor area, according to the executive order.
The order also allows outdoor venues, like stadiums and arenas with capacity of more than 10,000 to open at 7 percent capacity. Smaller venues can open at 30 percent or 100 people, whichever is less.
The state decided to move to the next stage of reopening despite recent increases in COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates and people going to emergency rooms with coronavirus symptoms, Cooper said. There is also some fear of colder weather bringing more illness, Cooper said.
“Today we're cautiously encouraged about where we are in this pandemic, but we see warning signs that the disease could spike again here and across the country,” Cooper said. “We must take the next steps methodically and responsibly. … Our stability is fragile and with cooler weather and flu season comes new challenges.”
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said daily case increases are level, but she would like to see the numbers decrease rather than stay where they are, she said.
Wearing a mask, keeping distance from others and washing your hands frequently is still important, she said.
“The day in, day out hard work of North Carolinians is making a difference, but as I’ve said a few times, our progress is fragile,” Cohen said. “We cannot take anything for granted.”
The executive order is in effect for three weeks to allow time for the state to watch case trends as the weather gets colder and flu season arrives, Cooper said.
Case counts
Catawba County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, putting the county total at 3,207 cases.
Of those cases, 2,892 are considered to be recovered, about 90 percent, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county saw one new coronavirus-related death of a county resident on Wednesday, putting the county total at 55 deaths. The latest death was that of a person in their 70s. They were hospitalized and had an underlying condition. They were connected to a congregate care facility.
There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
North Carolina saw 1,495 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 210,632, according to NCDHHS.
There are 956 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,532 people have died.
