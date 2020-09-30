Movie theaters, amusement parks, bars allowed open under Phase 3

The state decided to move to the next stage of reopening despite recent increases in COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates and people going to emergency rooms with coronavirus symptoms, Cooper said. There is also some fear of colder weather bringing more illness, Cooper said.

“Today we're cautiously encouraged about where we are in this pandemic, but we see warning signs that the disease could spike again here and across the country,” Cooper said. “We must take the next steps methodically and responsibly. … Our stability is fragile and with cooler weather and flu season comes new challenges.”

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said daily case increases are level, but she would like to see the numbers decrease rather than stay where they are, she said.

Wearing a mask, keeping distance from others and washing your hands frequently is still important, she said.

“The day in, day out hard work of North Carolinians is making a difference, but as I’ve said a few times, our progress is fragile,” Cohen said. “We cannot take anything for granted.”

The executive order is in effect for three weeks to allow time for the state to watch case trends as the weather gets colder and flu season arrives, Cooper said.