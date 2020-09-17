Motion to allow feather flags fails at Hickory City Council; councilman intends to keep pushing

A Hickory City Councilman plans to continue his push to allow businesses to use flags for advertising after his motion failed during Tuesday’s Hickory City Council meeting.
Councilman David Williams made a motion to lift the city’s ban on feather flags — feather-shaped signs attached to poles that move in the wind.
Williams specifically said he wanted the council to vote to allow the flags and then have the city planning department come up with specific parameters regulating the use of the flags.
The motion came after Planning Director Brian Frazier gave an informational presentation on the city’s sign ordinances, a presentation that Williams said was made at his request.
Frazier said the Hickory Regional Planning Commission upheld the ban on the basis that feather flags “equated to litter, to clutter, to poor aesthetics.” Williams said he thought allowing the flags would be a way to help small businesses in the city.
City Attorney John Crone said the council would need to call a public hearing before voting to change the ordinance. However, the council could direct planning staff to study the issue and come back with a recommendation.
Williams reiterated that he was motioning to change the ordinance. The motion failed after none of the other council members seconded it.
Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman Danny Seaver, Councilman Tony Wood and Councilwoman Jill Patton were also in attendance at the meeting. Councilman David Zagaroli and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams were not.
Williams, a small business owner himself, said on Wednesday he plans to continue his effort to lift the city's ban on the flags because he believes it is important that small businesses have the option, particularly at a time when many are struggling as a result of the pandemic.
He said it was his understanding the council could vote to allow the flags without a public hearing, adding that he had not discussed the process with Crone ahead of the meeting.
Williams said he heard from small business owners who wanted the change and encouraged his fellow council members and city staff to talk to small business owners about this matter and other challenges facing small businesses.
“I know that … these small businesses see us bringing in all these big corporations and they think that all we care about is the big corporations — the 150-job places, the 200-job places,” Williams said. “But me myself — I can’t speak for anybody else — I support small businesses and I hear their problems. I feel their pain.”
Cataler contract revision
The council voted to amend the economic development contract with automotive parts manufacturer Cataler to give the company more time to hit certain deadlines.
The major change gives the company an additional year to secure its certificate of occupancy. The company now must have the certificate by April 2022.
There were also some minor changes to construction deadlines to certain parts of the construction process.
The company still must fulfill its economic development obligations under the agreement, which include the creation of 151 jobs by 2026.
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved the changes last week. Cataler is locating in the Trivium Corporate Center, which is a joint venture between the city and the county.
The company is set to receive nearly $1 million in incentives from the city on top of incentives from the county and the state.
