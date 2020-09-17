Motion to allow feather flags fails at Hickory City Council; councilman intends to keep pushing

Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman Danny Seaver, Councilman Tony Wood and Councilwoman Jill Patton were also in attendance at the meeting. Councilman David Zagaroli and Councilwoman Charlotte Williams were not.

Williams, a small business owner himself, said on Wednesday he plans to continue his effort to lift the city's ban on the flags because he believes it is important that small businesses have the option, particularly at a time when many are struggling as a result of the pandemic.

He said it was his understanding the council could vote to allow the flags without a public hearing, adding that he had not discussed the process with Crone ahead of the meeting.

Williams said he heard from small business owners who wanted the change and encouraged his fellow council members and city staff to talk to small business owners about this matter and other challenges facing small businesses.

“I know that … these small businesses see us bringing in all these big corporations and they think that all we care about is the big corporations — the 150-job places, the 200-job places,” Williams said. “But me myself — I can’t speak for anybody else — I support small businesses and I hear their problems. I feel their pain.”

