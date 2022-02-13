 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY

More housing in Hickory? Hickory City Council set to vote on rezonings Tuesday

The Hickory City Council is set to consider one annexation and two rezoning requests for new housing projects in the city at its meeting on Tuesday.

The firm D&J Properties North Carolina is asking the council to annex and rezone a little more than 13 acres of land off Sulphur Springs Road and roughly bounded by 47th Avenue Place NE and 48th Avenue Lane NE.

The company has requested the land be rezoned from low-density residential to planned development to facilitate plans for 42 townhomes on the land. These units would likely be priced between $300,000 and $325,000, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.

The Hickory Regional Planning Commission is recommending the council allow the rezoning.

Some neighboring residents spoke at the planning commission meeting to express concerns about the effect of a new development on their property values and on drainage in the area, according to the agenda packet.

In a separate item, the council will consider rezoning about 55 acres off Spencer Road from low to medium residential, which would allow for the construction of around 200 single family homes at the property.

The council voted to annex the property last month. The planning commission has also recommended approval for this rezoning.

The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall at 76 N. Center St.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

