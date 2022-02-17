More housing coming to Hickory with city council approval of rezonings, annexation

The Hickory City Council approved two rezoning requests and an annexation that will lead to the addition of as many as 242 new housing units in the city.
D&J Properties North Carolina sought the annexation and rezoning of a little more than 13 acres of vacant land on Sulphur Springs Road between 47th Avenue Place NE and 48th Avenue Lane NE.
The developer asked for the property to be rezoned from low-density residential to planned development with the goal of building as many as 42 townhomes.
The council unanimously voted on Tuesday in favor of both the annexation and rezoning; Councilman David Williams was not present for the meeting.
The agenda packet for the council meeting noted that some people who lived near the proposed development cited concerns about the effect on their property values and drainage within the area.
Duke McLauchlin, the developer for the project, said he has been proactive in speaking with nearby residents.
“I know there were concerns of some neighbors,” McLauchlin said. “I’ve met, gone door-to-door and met with several of the neighbors and seemed to answer most questions they had. They all have my email and phone number and any issues going forward I’ve encouraged them to reach out to me.”
McLauchlin was the only person to speak at the public hearings for the annexation and rezoning.
In a separate item, the council voted unanimously to rezone more than 55 acres on Spencer Road between 30th Street Court NE and 31st Street Court NE from low-density residential to medium-density residential.
This rezoning would allow for as many as 200 units on the property, which was annexed into the city last month.
The vote for the rezoning was unanimous and no one spoke at the public hearing.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.