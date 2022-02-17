More housing coming to Hickory with city council approval of rezonings, annexation

The Hickory City Council approved two rezoning requests and an annexation that will lead to the addition of as many as 242 new housing units in the city.

D&J Properties North Carolina sought the annexation and rezoning of a little more than 13 acres of vacant land on Sulphur Springs Road between 47th Avenue Place NE and 48th Avenue Lane NE.

The developer asked for the property to be rezoned from low-density residential to planned development with the goal of building as many as 42 townhomes.

The council unanimously voted on Tuesday in favor of both the annexation and rezoning; Councilman David Williams was not present for the meeting.

The agenda packet for the council meeting noted that some people who lived near the proposed development cited concerns about the effect on their property values and drainage within the area.

Duke McLauchlin, the developer for the project, said he has been proactive in speaking with nearby residents.