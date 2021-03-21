Measuring growth: A look at the bond project impact so far

The building at 703 Main Avenue SW has stood vacant for at least four years. That will not be the case for much longer.

Atriax Group, an engineering, consulting and construction services firm that currently has offices on Third Avenue NE, is moving into the roughly 11,400-square-foot building that once housed a motorcycle shop.

Bob Sinclair, the director of operations for Atriax, said there were concerns initially about the condition of the building but the property grew on the Atriax team once it was cleaned up.

Sinclair said the presence of the City Walk just across the railroad track was a significant factor in the company’s choice of that site.

He said the bond program showed the community was forward-looking and that it was an important component for drawing young workers to the area.

“Hickory is not always the first destination for young professionals, and we’ve found that over the last year or so that the number of young professionals that are knocking on our door has increased, that we are seeing more people interested in our little town and the amenities that it offers,” Sinclair said.