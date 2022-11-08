McHenry wins 10th term in U.S. House; Budd dominates in Catawba County

Rep. Patrick McHenry is heading back to the U.S. House of Representatives for a 10th term.

Republican McHenry, 47, defeated Democratic opponent Pam Genant in the race for the North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District, which includes all of Catawba County.

With 173 of 177 precincts reporting in the district, McHenry had 192,174 votes (72.7%) compared to Genant’s 71,940 (27.2%).

In Catawba County, McHenry had 39,754 votes (72%) to Genant’s 15,283 (27.7%).

During the campaign, McHenry criticized spending policies supported by President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats.

“We must rein in the Democrats’ out-of-control spending to reduce these inflationary burdens that have made life so much more expensive for families here in western NC and throughout the country,” McHenry said.

On abortion, McHenry reiterated his pro-life stance. In an August interview, he voiced support for the United States Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade while also saying policy decisions concerning abortion should be left to the states.

In a response to a questionnaire last month, McHenry wrote: “I have always voted to protect the Hyde Amendment’s prohibition of federal funding for abortion and have cosponsored federal legislation to ban partial birth abortions and to outlaw infanticide.”

Budd has strong showing in Catawba County

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd held a lead of a little more than four points over Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley with several hundred precincts still to report statewide.

In Catawba County, where all 40 precincts had reported, Budd had a much larger margin. Budd received 38,135 votes (69%) to Beasley’s 15,919 (28.8%).