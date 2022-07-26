Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman David Zagaroli reelected in Hickory by large margins

Incumbents Hank Guess and David Zagaroli claimed victory in Tuesday’s Hickory city elections.

Guess, 62, defeated Al Hoover, 68, to win a second term as mayor. He received nearly 1,800 votes (87%) while Hoover had a little more than 200 votes (12%).

Zagaroli, 80, beat Chris Simmons for a third term as the Ward 5 member of Hickory City Council. Zagaroli received nearly 1,300 votes (64%) to Simmons’ 700 (36%).

All results are unofficial until the Catawba County Board of Elections completes canvassing. All city of Hickory races are non-partisan.

During the campaign, both Guess and Zagaroli touted the city’s $90 million bond program that includes projects such as the City Walk as a success for the community.

In an election forum earlier this month, Guess said the city’s commitment to building to those projects helped turn the area’s economy around.

The challengers in this year’s race were more critical of the way the city was run. Hoover criticized recent property tax increases to fund the bond projects and said he wanted to hold more community meetings.

Simmons questioned whether the city took the right approach to revitalization by pursuing projects such as the City Walk and Trivium Corporate Center business park.

Two other members of the Hickory City Council also appeared on the ballot. Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton both received around 1,700 votes in their unopposed bids for reelection.

Tuesday’s elections were originally scheduled to take place in November 2021.

The vote was pushed back first because of a delay in census data needed for redistricting and then by a state lawsuit over redistricting which affected elections across the state.

Those disruptions set the stage for a summer election. And as might be expected for such an oddly-timed vote, turnout was much lower than in other recent elections.

Unofficial results showed that roughly 2,000 people voted in the mayoral race, compared to 5,600 votes in 2017 and 4,800 in 2013. Voter turnout was 7% of the city’s 29,000 registered voters.