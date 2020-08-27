Mayor: Fill out census, bring our tax dollars home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Census Bureau plans to wrap up the official count at the end of September, but North Carolina’s response rate remains so low that billions upon billions of dollars are at stake. Census workers are out knocking on doors, but the current count is far too low for them to ensure a complete count by the deadline.

This is money we cannot afford to lose. Please understand that the census is, in a way, a competitive program. Communities that are not accurately counted essentially waive access to funds allocated on census results. Hickory and other surrounding municipalities lose money when you don’t participate in the census and you are not counted.

North Carolina needs to boost its 2020 census response rate in a big way to avoid losing billions upon billions of federal dollars. The latest numbers indicate that we are severely under-counted. Please do all you can to communicate this to all your neighbors, friends and relatives. Keep spreading the word! This is so important. Responding to the 2020 census takes just a few minutes, but the effects ripple for a decade.