Mayor: Fill out census, bring our tax dollars home

The U.S. Census Bureau plans to wrap up the official count at the end of September, but North Carolina’s response rate remains so low that billions upon billions of dollars are at stake. Census workers are out knocking on doors, but the current count is far too low for them to ensure a complete count by the deadline.
This is money we cannot afford to lose. Please understand that the census is, in a way, a competitive program. Communities that are not accurately counted essentially waive access to funds allocated on census results. Hickory and other surrounding municipalities lose money when you don’t participate in the census and you are not counted.
North Carolina needs to boost its 2020 census response rate in a big way to avoid losing billions upon billions of federal dollars. The latest numbers indicate that we are severely under-counted. Please do all you can to communicate this to all your neighbors, friends and relatives. Keep spreading the word! This is so important. Responding to the 2020 census takes just a few minutes, but the effects ripple for a decade.
Our state is the fourth-fastest-growing and ninth-largest. We stand to lose $7.4 billion in funding with our current count. The consequences of that will be felt far into the future. This isn't abstract money — these are your tax dollars, already paid and collected. If we don't lay claim to these funds by a proper and accurate count, the money will go elsewhere.
This will be felt locally, in Hickory and other surrounding municipalities. This money is used for roads, schools, emergency services, veterans’ services and military resources, senior care, early education programs, parks and recreation programs, infrastructure, economic development and other essential services. Imagine the impact this will have on our community if you do not respond to the census. Your census response brings $1,823 per person, per year, in federal and state funds back to North Carolina counties and towns. That’s $18,230 in funding per person for the next 10 years that we lose if you are not counted.
These are our tax dollars, hard-earned and rightfully ours — and this funding is critical. The only way to access this money is by having a timely and accurate response to the census count.
If you have not yet responded to the 2020 census, please do so immediately. It takes less than 10 minutes. All information is confidential, and specific information is unable to be accessed by law for 72 years. All that matters is that you are counted, since federal funds will be distributed by population.
Please help keep our community strong by responding to the U.S. census immediately. You can respond online at: my2020census.gov or by phone at: 844-330-2020.
Hank Guess is mayor of the City of Hickory.
