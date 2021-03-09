Maiden Town Council to vote on rezoning for 349-unit housing development

The Maiden Town Council will hold a public hearing tonight on a rezoning request for a 349-unit housing development that was rejected by the town’s planning board.

Charlotte-based firm Southeast Land Acquisition has filed to rezone 108 acres of open land off GKN Way and JW Abernathy Plant Road from industrial to residential and commercial.

The new development, which would be known as the Village of Maiden, would have a density of 3.57 single-family homes per acre. About four acres of the land would be reserved for a storage center for the community, Planning and Zoning Director Blake Wright told the planning board.

Town Manager Todd Herms said the homes would range in size from 1,600 to 2,800 square feet. He said the homes would be priced in the low $300,000 range, which he characterized as slightly higher than typical but in the ballpark for the town.

Herms added that the building would take place over time and proceed in phases if it is allowed to move forward.

He said response from the community to the proposal has been mixed, with those in opposition voicing concerns about high density and traffic impacts.

Herms said the trend of development around Charlotte has involved higher density projects.