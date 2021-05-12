 Skip to main content
Maiden planning board votes down new plans for housing project
MAIDEN

Maiden planning board votes down new plans for housing project

Maiden Development Planning Board Vote

Steven Bailey of Prestige Corporate Development stands beside updated plans for a residential project in Maiden at an open house meeting in April. The town's planning board did not recommend the project to the town council.

 Kevin Griffin

The Maiden planning board rejected updated plans for a 250-unit housing development at its meeting on Monday, Maiden Planning and Zoning Director Blake Wright said.

The vote was 3-2, with Devore Henry, Charlie Bass and Paul Beatty voting against and Megan Gilbert and Roger Isenhour voting in favor of the plans.

“Board members voting in favor thought that the development would be beneficial because many younger families desire these types of developments and growth in the town would further support businesses,” Wright said. “Board members voting against were concerned about the density of the homes and traffic from the development.”

The plans voted down by the board were the second attempt by Cornelius-based developer Prestige Corporate Development to get approval for the project off Business U.S. 321.

Originally, the developer presented plans for a 349-unit project. The project was rejected by both the planning board and the Maiden Town Council. The vote was 4-1 in each case. 

Prestige representative Steven Bailey said the biggest difference in the new plans is the reduction in the number of homes and the increase in lot widths from 40 feet to 50 feet.

Even with the changes, most of the residents who showed up to an open house meeting earlier this year voiced concerns about the project.

The town council will have the final say on the plans at the June 8 meeting.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

