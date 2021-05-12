Maiden planning board votes down new plans for housing project

The Maiden planning board rejected updated plans for a 250-unit housing development at its meeting on Monday, Maiden Planning and Zoning Director Blake Wright said.

The vote was 3-2, with Devore Henry, Charlie Bass and Paul Beatty voting against and Megan Gilbert and Roger Isenhour voting in favor of the plans.

“Board members voting in favor thought that the development would be beneficial because many younger families desire these types of developments and growth in the town would further support businesses,” Wright said. “Board members voting against were concerned about the density of the homes and traffic from the development.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plans voted down by the board were the second attempt by Cornelius-based developer Prestige Corporate Development to get approval for the project off Business U.S. 321.

Originally, the developer presented plans for a 349-unit project. The project was rejected by both the planning board and the Maiden Town Council. The vote was 4-1 in each case.

Prestige representative Steven Bailey said the biggest difference in the new plans is the reduction in the number of homes and the increase in lot widths from 40 feet to 50 feet.