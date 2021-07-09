 Skip to main content
Maiden, Newton among municipalities set for competitive elections
ELECTION FILING

Maiden, Newton among municipalities set for competitive elections

Competitive races are shaping up in Maiden, Newton and Brookford a week into election filing.

In Maiden, four candidates had filed by 2 p.m. Friday for the three at-large seats that will be on the ballot in November.

Incumbent Maiden council members Danny Hipps, Trina Michael and Ronnie Williams have all filed to run again.

Danny Kiser, who unsuccessfully ran for a council seat in 2019, is seeking office again. Mayor Max Bumgarner has filed for another term and had no competition as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Five candidates have filed for the three at-large seats up for election in Newton: incumbents John Stiver and Ed Sain and non-incumbents Sherry Sigmon, Roy Johnson and Ivey Robinson.

Incumbent Newton Councilwoman Anne Abernethy Wepner had not filed as of 2 p.m. Friday.

In Brookford, incumbent council members James Weaver and Charles Bargsley and challenger Kelvin Gregory are running for the two at-large seats on the town council.

Brookford Mayor Thomas Schronce is also running again, but he had no competition as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Conover, Claremont and the town of Catawba — the other three municipalities with elections this fall — had no competitive races as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Filing in the six municipalities will continue through noon on July 16.

Other elections

A state law pushed back council elections in Hickory and Long View until next year because of a delay in the census data needed for redistricting.

Those municipalities have the option of holding their mayoral elections this year.

However, the Long View Town Council voted to make clear that it does not want to hold separate elections. Hickory is also unlikely to hold its mayoral election this year.

Aside from the six towns and cities for which filing is now open, there will also be seats on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards up for election this year.

Filing for the school board races begins at noon on Aug. 13.

Ronnie Williams

Williams 
Danny Kiser

Kiser 
Trina Michael

Michael 
Danny Hipps

Hipps

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

2021 Candidates for Municipal Office

The following candidates had filed for office in Catawba County as of 2 p.m. Friday:

Newton City Council (Three at-large seats)

John Stiver (incumbent)

Sherry Sigmon

Ed Sain (incumbent)

Roy Johnson

Ivey Robinson

Mayor of Conover

Kyle Hayman

Conover City Council (2 at-large seats; one at-large seat fill remainder of Don Beal’s unexpired term)

Brenda Powell

Joie Fulbright (incumbent)

David Morrow (running for unexpired term)

Maiden Mayor

Max Bumgarner (incumbent)

Maiden Town Council (Three at-large seats)

Trina Michael (incumbent)

Danny Kiser

Danny Hipps (incumbent)

Ronnie Williams (incumbent)

Claremont Mayor

Shawn Brown (incumbent)

Claremont Town Council (Two at-large seats)

Dayne Miller (incumbent)

Les Morrow (incumbent)

Catawba Town Council (Two at-large seats)

Patrick Laney (incumbent)

Brookford Mayor

Thomas Schronce (incumbent)

Brookford Board of Aldermen (2 at-large seats)

Kelvin Gregory

Charles Bargsley (incumbent)

James Weaver (incumbent)

