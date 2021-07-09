Maiden, Newton among municipalities set for competitive elections

Competitive races are shaping up in Maiden, Newton and Brookford a week into election filing.

In Maiden, four candidates had filed by 2 p.m. Friday for the three at-large seats that will be on the ballot in November.

Incumbent Maiden council members Danny Hipps, Trina Michael and Ronnie Williams have all filed to run again.

Danny Kiser, who unsuccessfully ran for a council seat in 2019, is seeking office again. Mayor Max Bumgarner has filed for another term and had no competition as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Five candidates have filed for the three at-large seats up for election in Newton: incumbents John Stiver and Ed Sain and non-incumbents Sherry Sigmon, Roy Johnson and Ivey Robinson.

Incumbent Newton Councilwoman Anne Abernethy Wepner had not filed as of 2 p.m. Friday.

In Brookford, incumbent council members James Weaver and Charles Bargsley and challenger Kelvin Gregory are running for the two at-large seats on the town council.

Brookford Mayor Thomas Schronce is also running again, but he had no competition as of 2 p.m. Friday.