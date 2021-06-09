Maiden council OKs 250-unit housing project; vote was unanimous despite opposition at meeting

Some spoke in favor of the project.

The proponents of the project argued it would provide the growth needed to make sure the community had a future and enough workforce to support industries.

At 31, Megan Gilbert, a member of the town’s planning board who voted in favor of the project, said she was likely the youngest person to speak at the meeting.

She said the development, with its smaller lot sizes, appealed to her and other young professionals who did not want to devote most of their time to maintaining their yards.

It could also be a good fit for some retirees for the same reason, she added.

“I think that we need to think about the future,” Gilbert said. “I have a 7-month-old. I don’t know what will be here by the time he’s old enough to graduate from high school and whether he’s going to want to come back because I don’t know if we’re going to have anything to leave him.”

Wesley Deaton, an attorney and Maiden resident, argued it would be shortsighted and complacent of the town to block the development.

“Now, right now we’re in a good position,” Deaton said. “We’ve got Apple but we need more than Apple here in this town for the future.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.