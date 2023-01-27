Maiden council members object to appointment of former councilman

A familiar face returned to the Maiden Town Council earlier this month when former Councilman Ronnie Williams was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Danny Hipps.

Hipps gave up his seat to become the town manager in Long View.

“I think the council has some more goals to achieve, and I’d like to be part of it. So, I’m kindly thrilled to be there,” Williams said of being on the council again.

The appointment was a point of disagreement for the council. Mayor Max Bumgarner, Councilwoman Beth Rudisill and Councilman Bob Sigmon voted to appoint Williams while Councilwoman Holly Crafton-Lay and Councilman Cameron Ramseur voted against his selection at the Jan. 10 meeting.

The two council members who opposed Williams said they object to his appointment because voters did not choose him in the last Maiden election. They also say the process by which he was appointed lacked transparency.

Revisiting the last election

Williams’ return to the council comes a little more than a year after he lost his bid for a third term.

The loss came during a contentious election cycle dominated by controversy over a 250-unit housing development the council OK’d in 2021.

Two incumbents up for election that year, including Williams, lost reelection. Danny Hipps was the only incumbent on the ballot that year to win reelection.

Crafton-Lay and Ramseur won election that year as opponents of the development. Crafton-Lay referred to the outcome of that election as a big part of the reason she opposed Williams.

“My view of the last election was that the town spoke of their wishes to terminate appointments of current members that were there,” Crafton-Lay said. “That was really my opposition, was trying to steer away from the previous council.”

Crafton-Lay nominated Danny Kiser, who ran unsuccessfully for town council in the 2021 election. She said she made the nomination because he was aligned with her views and had asked to be considered.

Another 2021 candidate, Richard Fox, expressed interest in being appointed. Ultimately, the council did not vote on either Kiser or Fox since Williams was nominated first and won the vote.

Regarding his appointment following the election defeat, Williams noted he was the highest vote-getter of the losing candidates. He finished fourth out of eight candidates.

Williams also addressed the controversy regarding the housing development, saying that such projects are needed to achieve the necessary growth for the types of businesses people in Maiden want.

“We have got to grow the population in order to get those things that the people want. And it’s which comes first, the chicken or the egg,” Williams said. “And you can’t get another grocery store in Maiden — just using that for an example — without more population.”

Williams’ seat will be up for election in November. He said he will decide whether to run for office again closer to the filing period.

‘They had the same amount of time as the rest of us’

Ramseur and Crafton-Lay also said they felt there was a lack of transparency around the appointment. Ramseur said he saw Bumgarner, Hipps and Williams going into a meeting at Town Hall before Hipps announced his resignation.

He also said he thought there needed to be more discussion before the decision was made.

“We should have been able to have this discussion as a town council of our thoughts instead of it just being brought up to a meeting saying, ‘Hey, we’re making a decision,’ and then we’re outvoted,” Ramseur said.

At the Jan. 10 meeting, Crafton-Lay advocated for delaying the appointment for at least one meeting to air the matter in public. Rudisill argued they should move ahead with an appointment that night so they could have a full council as soon as possible ahead of the busiest period of the town’s budget season.

The council voted to move forward that night, with only Crafton-Lay and Ramseur in opposition.

Bumgarner confirmed he met with Hipps and Williams to discuss the impending vacancy and to encourage Williams to seek a seat on the board.

Bumgarner and Rudisill said all council members were aware of the vacancy and the need to fill the seat a month before the meeting where Williams was appointed.

They both also said Williams had been mentioned as a prospective appointee during a closed session meeting on Dec. 13, a meeting at which they discussed the hiring of a new town attorney and Hipps spoke about his resignation.

“They had the same amount of time as the rest of us,” Bumgarner said.

When asked if Williams’ name had been mentioned at that meeting, Crafton-Lay said she could not discuss it since it occurred in a closed session.