Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to make campaign stop in Newton
Virus Outbreak North Carolina

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest speaks to members of the media during a news conference in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

 Gerry Broome

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, the Republican candidate in this year's gubernatorial race, will be holding a campaign meet-and-greet event at Pin Station in Newton on Saturday.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public, Forest's Communications Director Andrew Dunn said.

Forest has served as the state's lieutenant governor since 2013. He is seeking to defeat Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in the general election this fall. 

Pin Station is located at 525 W. A Street. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

