Lowest of lows and highest of highs: Local economy bounces back from pandemic shock

Shows and conferences were halted between March and June. In June, the conference center was able to resume holding smaller scale retail shows. During that period when they could not hold shows, the convention center partnered with Merchants Distributors Inc. to allow the company to use the center for training.

Currently, the convention center is serving as a vaccination site.

Convention center CEO Mandy Hildebrand said the center has upgraded two of its bathrooms to include touchless soap dispensers and sinks.

She added that many people have reached out to reschedule events that were canceled and that the convention center has several things scheduled in the next few months.

“We do really see it coming back and again safely,” Hildebrand said. “We’re taking our temperatures every day. We’re really keeping a monitor of making sure all the doors are wiped down so I believe none of that is going to change because we’re going to continue to do that.”

Catawba County’s economic future

Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said one factor that distinguishes this recession from previous ones is the sense of hope among many local leaders.